NFL star fined over $7,000 for wearing 'Man of God' headband

An NFL player has been hit with a $7,017 fine after wearing a headband during a recent game that had the slogan 'Man of God' emblazoned across the front.

Demario Davis, a linebacker with the New Orleans Saints, revealed the fine in an update to his Instagram page.

"So, I got fined $7K for my headband. Should I continue to wear it, or nah? #LetThePeopleDecide #ManOfThePeople #ManOfGod," he wrote.

In the end, he revealed on Fox Business that he would not wear the bandana again during an NFL game.

The bandana is part of his own collection, with all of the proceeds from sales going towards St Dominic's Hospital emergency department in Jackson, Mississippi.

Davis wore the headband during the Saints' game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 22, with the latter being defeated 33-27.

Davis, who is captain of the Saints, wore the gold headband under his helmet but it could be seen in full in the pre-game huddle and at other times when he was off the field.

The NFL does not allow bandanas to be worn during games and has a strict policy against players wearing or displaying 'personal messages' without prior consent.

"I was not expecting the fine because I had worn the headband before, but once I realized that it was against the rules, I was in a conflicting position," he told Fox Business. "Should I continue to wear it because of the messaging or would I follow the rule? Which would bring ultimate glory to God?"

In another Instagram post, he said that the "mission continues", despite the fine.

"I accept the fine but the mission continues! Obstacles are made to be conquered and I'm here to serve!!! We all can," he said.

Davis is a committed Christian and told the Associated Press in a previous interview that his faith comes before family and football.

"I was a leader off the field on this team before I was a leader on the field. I wanted my character to speak for me before I even stepped foot on the field," he said.

"I wanted guys to know that I put God first, I put my family second and I put football third."