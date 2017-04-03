'NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 20 spoilers: Rita investigates Mayor Hamilton; LaSalle questions former partner
The Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) team from New Orleans continues to weed out crooked politicians and people in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 3.
The official synopsis for episode 20 titled "NOLA Confidential" reveals that Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) will be investigated. It seems that Rita (Chelsea Field) finds something that makes her believe that there is a link between him and some illegal activities in Clearwater. Especially after last week's episode titled "Quid Pro Quo," the mayor proves that he has some shady side. Is he involved in another unlawful deed?
However, this worries Pride (Scott Bakula). Back in episode 19, Pride went to see the mayor to clear things out. He said that if Mayor Hamilton was innocent, then he and his team would apologize. On the other hand, if he would be proven guilty, they would impose justice upon him. Of course, the mayor will not let anyone easily intimidate and push him around. With Rita peeking once again on Mayor Hamilton's affairs, Pride is worried that the mayor may not hesitate to put an end to her life to silence her.
Aside from this, the team will also be busy with another case, this time with a former partner. The summary for episode 20 further reveals that the team will discover a connection between the police department and an international drug ring.
With this, LaSalle (Lucas Black) has to step up and investigate his former partner. Although they know each other, it may be more difficult for the agent to get something out of his former partner, especially if the latter is indeed hiding something. Will LaSalle get his former partner to talk?
Episode 20 of season 3 airs on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Meanwhile, the show will take a one-week break and will return with episode 21 on April 18.
