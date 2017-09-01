More than 1,000 dead in floods disaster in Sierra Leone

01 September 2017 | 3:21 PM

While Americans are rightly concerned about flooding in and around Houston, more than 1,000 people have died in the West African country of Sierra Leone, Christian Aid reports today.

The charity is appealing for funds to help the stricken survivors after torrential rains set off floods and mudslides in Freetown on 14 August. This was followed by a massive fire.

One ministry has set up a cooking and distribution site to feed destitute victims who have lost everything in the ongoing crisis, but it urgently needs to do more.

'After the landslide, we went in to console relatives left behind,' said Rev Claudius Deah, head of Mission Bethel Ministries International in Monrovia, Liberia. 'We started feeding people and conducting trauma counseling, and our members in West Africa collected clothing for distribution.'

Pastor Deah sees a huge opportunity to share Christ in the coming months as people face shelter, hunger and trauma crises.

Victims have already expressed thanks for the ministry's efforts, and many others would be eternally grateful.

'Some people were grateful to regain strength as they went to find relatives,' said the Pastor. 'Some were grateful that at least someone cares to share for the sake of Christ. Some are now worshipping with the churches. Some called back to express gratitude, asking for our church to start branches in their towns.'