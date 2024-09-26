Lebanon churches open their doors amid airstrikes

Churches in Lebanon have become sanctuaries for people displaced by Israeli airstrikes.

While the airstrikes are aimed at militant group Hezbollah, Aid to the Church in Need's project coordinator in Lebanon, Marielle Boutros, said that the consequences are far-reaching and "affecting everyone" but especially those living in the south - a part of the country that is home to many Christians.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is partnering with local church organisations to help the thousands who have been displaced since the bombing began on Monday.

"People are now living in church halls, so they will need food, sanitary products, mattresses, blankets – and if it continues, we will need heating for winter, though of course, we hope it will not last that long," she said.

Christians are among the people who have lost their homes. Some have sought refuge in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and northern regions.

Beirut, which ACN said is a "stronghold for Hezbollah", has also been targeted by the airstrikes.

Boutros explained the impact: "Beirut is not a big city, so if a part of Beirut is targeted, all Beirut will feel it, and all day people hear the sound of military aircraft or drones."

She fears that the ongoing conflict might accelerate Christian migration from Lebanon and diminish the Christian presence in the region.

Schools that were already being supported by ACN in Lebanon have now closed due to the violence and lessons are being taught online.

Tragically, dozens of children are among the hundreds of casualties so far.

Boutros asked that Christians would pray for peace "to finally come to Lebanon and the entire region, and for a just end to the current conflict."