Kylie Jenner net worth 2017: Kylie Cosmetics a billion-dollar company by 2022; reality star now the second richest family member

Kylie Jenner with her sister Kendall at the 2015 ESPY Awards Reuters/Danny Moloshok

In the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner has certainly made a name for herself through the years since she started her own makeup line which stemmed from her famous lip look. It goes without saying that her brand as well as her net worth have gone up, and will continue to stay up, making her the second richest member of her family.

It was the ever-so-popular Kylie lip kits which are made up of a lip liner and a matte liquid lipstick that paved the way for the reality star to create her own cosmetic brand. The lip kits were almost always sold out in less than an hour, despite having just restocked. Apart from the lip kits, she eventually released eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners among other products in the line.

In a span of a year and six months, Kylie Cosmetics has earned over $420 million in retail sales according to Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and Kylie Cosmetics Chief Financial Officer revealed such details in a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily.

The numbers are already high, and it will continue to go higher, becoming a billion-dollar brand by 2022. The sales projections this year alone are already up to $386 million, so, along with the company, her own net worth will only go up from here. Kylie is already on track to become one of the youngest billionaires in the world today. Apart from cosmetics, she has her own reality show called "Life With Kylie" and has endorsement deals with Puma, among many other brands.

That being said, how much is Kylie worth now? In 2016, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan already had an estimated net worth of $18.9 million. Kylie is also the youngest celebrity in Forbes' top 100 highest paid celebrities in the world.