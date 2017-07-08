Kesha new single 2017: Singer opens up about abusive relationship with Dr. Luke in 'Praying'
Kesha is back in the spotlight with a new single, "Praying." The powerful ballad is about her allegedly abusive relationship with former producer, Dr. Luke.
On July 6, Thursday, the 30-year-old singer and songwriter dropped the music video for her new single, "Praying," off her upcoming third studio album, "Rainbow." The song, which was co-written by Ryan Lewis and Ben Abraham, features powerful lyrics about overcoming adversity.
The five-minute-long music video opens with Kesha in a casket, seemingly stranded in the middle of the ocean. She then delivers a solemn monologue where she asks why she is still alive.
In a heartfelt essay penned for Lena Dunham's blog, Lenny, Kesha opened up about the emotions behind "Praying." Her latest single is about finding hope when everything feels hopeless.
"This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you," Kesha wrote, adding, "It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you can heal."
The "We R Who We R" hitmaker then thanked her fans for their continuous show of love and support. She also said that she hopes the song reaches and inspires those who are in the midst of their own struggles.
Since 2013, Kesha has been in legal dispute with Dr. Luke, wherein a series of lawsuits known collectively as Kesha v. Dr. Luke has been exchanged between the two parties. The former accused the producer of physically, emotionally and sexually abusing her during their 10-year working relationship. However, Dr. Luke has repeatedly denied these allegations amid the ongoing conflict.
Kesha's third studio album, "Rainbow," is set to be released on Aug. 11.
