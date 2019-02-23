Keith and Kristyn Getty's new worship project challenges churches to re-connect with Psalms

Keith Getty and Kristyn Getty with his family after he received his OBE insignia in 2017

Keith and Kristyn Getty are hoping their new worship project will re-ignite the church's passion for the Psalms and at the same time deepen their theological understanding of the themes contained in these beautiful passages of Scripture.

Many of the songs in their new album, Sing!: Psalms: Ancient + Modern, which released on Friday, are inspired by the Psalms.



But for the Irish duo it's not just an album but part of a wider project that has brought together thousands of Christians in praying and singing their faith.

The Sing! movement was launched in 2017 with the release of their book, Sing! How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family, and Church.

Last year, it brought together more than 7,500 pastors, musicians and church leaders from 16 countries for the Sing! 2018 conference exploring the relationship between the Psalms and church worship.

At the centre of it all is their desire to see churches gain a deeper perspective of how congregational singing connects with both artistry and theology.

Their new album, in addition to being inspired by the Psalms, blends old and new hymns around the common theme of teaching the truths of God that steer His people through life.

Keith Getty, who received an OBE in 2017 for his contribution to music and modern hymn writing, said: 'Many of the songs on this album have been inspired by the book of Psalms.

(Photo: The Gettys) Keith Getty with his wife Kristyn

'That Old Testament collection of songs and poetry has as much potency today as it did when King David and other writers first wrote them.

'Many of the themes are vital for the church to engage with and understand the depth of theological eloquence they deliver.'

Guest artists featuring in Sing! Psalms include Matt Redman, Phil Keaggy, Matt Papa, Matt Merker, Jordan Kauflin, Matt Boswell, Cindy Morgan, Shane and Shane, and Stuart Townend.

Getty continued, 'We're thrilled to have such an amazing group of artists who share our passion to deepen theological understanding through singing.

'The Psalms help illustrate the importance of God's people singing and give us a better understanding of our faith. It has been great to collaborate with these friends and explore the richness that the Psalms offer the church across the world.'

Following the release of the album, the Gettys will be working hard in preparation for this year's Sing! 2019 conference taking place in Nashville from August 19 to 21.

The worship conference is expected to be even bigger this year, with around 13,000 people anticipated to take part.

Confirmed speakers and performers include John Piper, Joni Eareckson Tada, John MacArthur, Trip Lee, DA Carson, Jackie Hill Perry, John Lennox, Os Guinness, Andrew Peterson, Mark Dever, Stuart Townend, and Fernando Ortega.

The album is available at www.gettymusic.com/singpsalms and streaming services everywhere.

To register for the Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! live go to www.gettymusicworshipconference.com