Keep running

Growing up I have always heard that the Christian journey is a marathon with a lot of hurdles on the track, not a 100 meter dash. I have seen it for myself now. It takes time, dedication, perseverance and commitment to Yahweh to keep in line, to hold on and not give up halfway.

It is through the toughest of storms our character is built. Life will not always be easy, we will pass through various seasons and each comes with its own trials. If you are a Christian and have no trials, something is wrong. In John chapter 16 verse 33, Jesus said, "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

Trouble will come in its various forms but we will never be alone.

God is a faithful, just, and loving father. He is full of grace and he will never leave us to face our trials by ourselves.

Hold on to your faith

In 1 Kings we see numerous stories of the prophet Elijah, a faithful and committed man of God. God worked so many miracles for and through him. God sent ravens to feed him. Through Elijah God performed a miracle of divine provision for a widow and her son who did not know where the next meal was coming from. This same Elijah called down fire from heaven to consume a sacrifice set up by the false prophets of Baal.

Specifically in 1 Kings chapter 19, Elijah was at a season in his life when he was terrified. His natural instincts kicked in and he ran for his life, fearing that he would be killed by Jezebel. Verses 4-5 reads, "He came to a broom bush, sat down under it and prayed that he might die. 'I have had enough, Lord,' he said. 'Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the bush and fell asleep."

Elijah was at a very low point where his faith was drifting.

Do you feel like Elijah this season of your life? My encouragement to you is to continue being faithful, stay close to God and believe that He will work everything out, according to His will.

Abba's got you

How did God respond to Elijah? God fed him, corrected him and reminded him that he was never alone. Elijah was strengthened and given a new purpose. Likewise, God will be our strength through our lowest times. Be reminded that our trials come to make us stronger, and more refined. We just have to remain faithful and believe.

Keep running! Run with confidence and remember that God will never leave you nor forsake you. Remember the goal: eternal life with Jesus Christ.

2 Timothy chapter 4 verse 8 says ,"Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."