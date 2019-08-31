Justin Bieber: 'God is pulling me through a hard season'

Justin Bieber shared a video of himself on Instagram singing at church this week as he shared with fans that he is having a hard time.

He was filmed giving an emotional performance of gospel artist Marvin Sapp's song, "Never Would Have Made It".

"Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest," he told his 118 million Instagram followers.

"But he is faithful to complete what he started."

He also thanked his wife Hailey Bieber, who is also a Christian, for being a support to him.

"I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season," he said.

Reflecting further on trials, he revealed that it was challenging to count it all joy but that he was optimistic about getting through it.

"It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible [sic]," he said.

"But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together."

Hailey replied to his post with a word of encouragement for her husband: "So proud of who u are [sic]."

The pair tied the knot in September last year in a modest New York courthouse ceremony. They are rumoured to be planning a more lavish second ceremony in South Carolina this September.

In a video on TMZ, Hailey's dad, Christian evangelist and actor Stephen Baldwin said that the couple were planning a more religious celebration for their 'second wedding'.

"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment one unto another," he said.

"As Christians and believers, they understand that if you don't have God's Spirit working in your marriage, it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness," he said.

"So we're excited that they're going to do a very fun wedding. They're going to have a lot of their pastor friends and a lot of their Christian friends around them at this time, so we're excited."