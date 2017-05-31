Jesus spoke of the importance of children. So why do they get so little international aid cash?

x

More than one billion children are impacted by violence every year. In Bangladesh, for example, 87.7 per cent of children face domestic violence at home and 42 per cent face sexual abuse before they turn 14. World Vision

A tiny fraction of international aid money goes towards protecting children from violence, Christian charities are claiming.

Less than 50p per vulnerable child was spent tackling violence in 2016, a report from a coalition of charities warns.

Ahead of a hustings focusing on international aid on Wednesday evening, the report claims just 0.6 per cent of total global aid spending was given to fight attacks on children.

The UN secretary-general's representative on violence against children described the findings as 'deeply worrying'.

'Children's lives are at stake and the serious consequences of violence can last a lifetime,' Santos Pais said. 'While governments' policy priorities may have competing demands on scarce resources, the social and financial costs of inaction are too high.'

The report, Counting Pennies, by World Vision, ChildFund, Save the Children and SOS Children's villages, warns violence against children costs £5.5 trillion a year worldwide and compromises children's development, health and education.

World Vision spokesperson Trihadi Saptoadi, said: 'Violence against children undermines all aid and development activities. Partnerships, like the one backing this report, are vital in addressing an issue of this magnitude.

'An end to violence against children is within reach and we will see the greatest impact by working together.'

The hustings in Westminister tonight is organised by Tearfund and features the Tory's leader of the Commonds David Lidington, Labour's faith envoy Stephen Timms and Lib Dem candidate Claire Mathys.