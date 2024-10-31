Introduction of abortion clinic buffer zones 'tragic day for women'

The introduction of abortion clinic buffer zones across England and Wales has been branded a "tragic day for women".

The 'safe access zones' came into force outside abortion clinics on Thursday, criminalising prayer and offers of practical support up to 150m around the facilities.

The buffer zones were introduced through the Public Order Act 2023 after receiving majority support in Parliament.

They make it "illegal for anyone to do anything that intentionally or recklessly influences someone's decision to use abortion services, obstructs them, or causes harassment or distress to someone using or working at these premises", the Home Office said.

The zones have been introduced despite polling by Savanta shows that only a fifth of the population support them, with support lowest among 18 to 13 year olds at only 15%.

Concerns have been raised that the buffer zones will lead to the prosecution of Christians and pro-life campaigners, after army veteran Adam Smith-Connor was convicted of praying silently within an abortion clinic buffer zone in Bournemouth.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said: "This is a tragic day for women facing unplanned pregnancies in need of support, and for their unborn babies.

"Hundreds of women have received practical support from pro-life volunteers outside abortion clinics over the years, support that provided a real alternative to abortion.

"The introduction of buffer zones today will criminalise offers of support outside abortion clinics. This support not only gives women a genuine choice but also helps those who may be facing coercion.

"Without this, many women will go through abortions they didn't want and the lives of many more babies will be tragically lost to abortion."