'Humans' season 3 release date news: Third installment starts filming

"Humans" season 3 filming has officially started. Facebook/HumansAMC

Series creator and actors confirmed on social media that the production for "Humans" season 3 has already started. Back in March, Channel 4's sci-fi was renewed for a third installment, and now, it appears that fans will get to watch the new episodes soon.

The followers of the TV series, which is expected to air in 2018, should brace themselves, as the filming for season 3 has commenced. Creator Sam Vincent announced on Twitter that the production has officially begun. He shared a photo of a mug — a gift from the show's superfan — and then captioned it with, "#Humans3 starts shooting today. Biggest, boldest series yet! Best of luck to the #1 cast & crew in TV."

#Humans3 starts shooting today. Biggest, boldest series yet! Best of luck to the #1 cast & crew in TV (mug by superfan @ns_nissy) #HUMANSamc pic.twitter.com/FH6JTwveBs — Sam Vincent (@smavincent) September 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Emily Berrington, who plays synthetic human Niska, revealed on Instagram that she is returning to the series for "Humans" season 3. She posted a photo with a caption, "Looks great but just grabbed the candle instead of the coffee and burned my hand."

Gemma Chan, who plays Anita, also teased on social media that she will once again be sporting her character's iconic hairstyle. The actress will be donning the hairdo that fans have seen in the previous seasons. She wrote, "Time for that Anita cut." She is definitely lucky to be showcasing that style again, with the show's season 3 previously in doubt. The renewal came a week after the finale of the second installment, which last aired in December 2016.

The re-commission of the series was particularly welcome for fans who wanted answers to the season 2 cliffhanger, as the previous installment finale showed that all of the planet's synths have gained free will.

Showrunners Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "We're thrilled to be continuing this story! The 'Humans' audience will know that the end of season 2 changed everything."

The showrunners further added, "We can't wait to bring this new world to life — along with the best cast in TV, our amazing partners at Kudos and two fantastically supportive broadcasters in Channel 4 and AMC."

"Humans" season 3 is expected to air in 2018.