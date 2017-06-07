Happy Birthday Bear Grylls: 7 quotes from the Chief Scout on faith

x

Today is the birthday of world renowned 'survivor' - and committed Christian - Bear Grylls. Flickr/ Lwp Kommunikáció

Today is the birthday of the rugged action-man, seasoned adventurer and death-defying survivalist Bear Grylls. The former SAS Englishman has wandered the wilderness with presidents and cultivated a global brand around his name.

Alongside his celebrity though, Bear is also a committed Christian, and is unafraid to talk about his faith and its deep impact on his life.

As the world wishes Happy Birthday to Bear, here are seven quotes that offer a glimpse of the spirituality behind the survivor.

1. The journey's been that faith has been the wildest ride. And Jesus, the heart of the Christian faith is the wildest, most radical guy you'd ever come across. He was always hanging around with the prostitutes and the tax collectors and having parties and banquets, and I found myself drawn to that character, not the kind of fluff that we like to box as religion.

From an interview with CBN's The 700 club

2. For so many years I always just strived to be strong in myself. It was as if all I needed was me and my buddies and we'd be, like, invincible.

But the truth is none of us are. And I don't want to do this thing called life, I don't want to do it on my own. It kind of feels as if my longing for this light inside is now stronger than my fear of what others might think.

People ask, doesn't that make faith like a crutch? Maybe. What does a crutch do? A crutch helps you stand, makes you stronger. In that case, sure, I need that. But especially when it's so much more than that.

In a video for the 'Alpha Film Series'



3. This faith inside is also like a backbone, helping me stand tall and helping me be strong when I'm really up against it, facing those odds, whether it is on a mountain or stuck in some jungle, or just dealing with the storms of life. Sure I need that. But at heart my Christian faith says I'm known, I'm known to Christ.

In a video for the 'Alpha Film Series'

4. I really, desperately have learnt in my life that I need my faith, and I'm just not strong enough on my own. I try to start every day by kneeling down and saying, Lord Jesus, I aint got it all right, and I'm nervous about today. I will give it my all, but will you help me?

It's never more complicated than that. I probably don't go to church enough, but my faith is a quiet, strong backbone in my life, and the glue to our family.

From an interview with the Radio Times

5. A man's pride can be his downfall, and he needs to learn when to turn to others for support and guidance.

6. Christianity is not about religion. It's about faith, about being held, about being forgiven. It's about finding joy and finding home. We all want that, but nobody wants religion. Why do people turn away from faith? They're not, they're turning away from religion most of the time. I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't want to be forgiven or held or find peace or joy in their life. We try loads of other stuff – we think booze or foxy women or whatever will fill it – but it doesn't fill the hole.

From an interview with Relevant magazine

7. Survival can be summed up in three words – never give up. That's the heart of it really. Just keep trying.