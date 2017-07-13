World
Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico

Another priest has been killed in Mexico,  the third such incident this year alone.

A statement from the local diocese said: 'With great pain and dismay we inform of the death of our diocesan priest Luis Lopez Villa, 71, who on July 5 was killed by criminals who managed to break into San Isidro Labrador Parish, in the municipality de Los Reyes.'

World Watch Monitor reports that Christians are often targeted because they stand against the drug trade by, for example, setting up rehabilitation centres. It says there are other reasons too. 'Christians are also targeted because of the perception that churches and their leaders have a lot of money, so congregations offer a ready source of cash – cartels can simply enter, lock the doors and ask the congregation to empty their pockets.'

A priest was killed in March, while a bishop went missing in January, only to be found dead later. These are just the latest incidents in a rising trend of violence towards clergy. Other Christians have also been targeted.

Mexico's drug trade has claimed numerous casualties in recent years. Christian Solidarity Worldwide says: 'The number of violations of freedom of religion or belief, specifically threats against and attacks on religious leaders by criminal networks, has risen in recent years across the country.'

In contrast to other North American countries, Mexico is predominantly Roman Catholic, with a significant Protestant community and much smaller numbers of adherents of other religions.

