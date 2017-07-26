'Gotham' season 4 release date, cast news: Villain Ra's al Ghul may play father figure to Bruce Wayne

"Gotham" season 4 will be coming in a few months and to hype up its premiere, the show's producers recently released a new trailer that teases villains old and new.

The teaser was shown during the "Gotham" panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The first half of the video showed the villains from the previous seasons and their journeys.

Notable among them were Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Riddler aka Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) and Tabitha Galavan (Jessica Lucas). After the previous villains, a new villain that was shown — Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) — who is said to have a bigger presence in the new season.

During the "Gotham" panel, Siddig teased that although he may be playing a villain, he might have a paternal or mentoring relationship with Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz).

"I want [Ra's] to be mysterious. I want him to be ambiguous. I want him to be incredibly cruel at times, and kind and paternal at other times." Siddig explained.

Wayne's butler and confidant Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) was still recovering in the hospital in last season's finale.

Siddig further added, "I think I'd like to offer myself as a replacement father figure to Alfred. I can get Bruce to cross the line that he should never cross."

This strongly suggests that Ra's al Ghul may enter Wayne's life as a friend but have a different agenda in mind, thus turning the young man's life upside-down. Fans will have to wait and see how this plays out.

Another villain teased in the trailer that appeared in the first season and will be making a comeback is the Scarecrow.

Dr. Gerald Crane (Julian Sands) was the Scarecrow in season 1 but the character will apparently be passed on to his son, Jonathan (Charlie Tahan). He was last seen getting injected with the cure to fear by his father. However, Jonathan went insane from the drug, never to be seen again.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.