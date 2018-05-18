Gospel choirboys 'super excited' to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Reuters Meghan Markle

Twelve choirboys from St. George's Chapel are having a busy week as they rehearse the songs to sing during the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Leo Mills told the Telegraph that they are "super excited" to sing at this momentous event. Aware that millions of people around the world will be watching the wedding on television, Mills said that it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"If it's handed to you, you take it. You don't shy away from it," Mills said. "We've been rehearsing often for the last three or four weeks," he added.

Another member of the boys' gospel choir group, Nathan Mcharo, told the press that they also feel the nerves. More than anything else, however, they feel privileged as "not many people get to sing at such a special event."

The boys choir usually sings for Queen Elizabeth during special masses but they have not yet sung for a royal wedding, hence this will be a first.

The St. George's Chapel boys choir has been part of the church's tradition since 1348. The group is usually made up of 23 singers, with half the members coming from St. George's School that is also inside the confines of Windsor Castle. The other half is composed of adult lay clerks.

Last April, Kensington also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle picked The Kingdom Choir from southeast England to perform at the wedding ceremony. The couple also invited teenager Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the 2016 Young Musician winner, to play the cello after Prince Harry had previously seen her perform during a charity event.

Also performing at the royal wedding are the English Chamber Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the State Trumpeters.