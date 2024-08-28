'God is being glorified,' says Scottish church minister in drug addiction ministry

UK government minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill has praised a partnership between a North Lanarkshire church and Christian charity, Street Connect, for their "brilliant work" helping people struggling with the scourge of addiction in the local community,

Based in converted rooms of the South Wishaw Parish Church's building, the New Life Recovery Hub offers vulnerable members from the town and surrounding area who are "struggling with life-controlling issues" resources and support—and fresh hope.

The programme is the brainchild of Rev Terry Moran and is led by his brother, Danny Moran, who has many decades of experience in the social work field.

As well as offering addiction recovery support, volunteers help participants on a range of issues, including housing, benefits, and fuel poverty.

"Our members have been a great support and encouragement in the development of these ministries and give of their time and resources to make it all happen," Rev Moran said.

"God is being glorified day and daily in very practical ways with people whose hearts have opened to the obvious need of others in their community and I am proud of every one of them."

Launched in 2021, the programme has assisted thousands of people. The importance of its work was thrown into sharp relief by this month's release of official figures showing that 1,172 people died due to drug misuse in 2023—a 12 per cent increase from 2022.

McNeil recently visited the programme to see the difference it is making.

"I very much enjoyed seeing first-hand the brilliant work of everyone involved at the New Life Recovery Hub," she said.

"Community facilities like this are vital as we tackle issues with addiction. Giving help in a non-judgmental environment is so important and it was really heartening to hear from some of the people who have benefitted from this initiative."

Rev Moran said the minister had been very interested to hear about the programme.

He said that many of the people in need of help are often in tough circumstances that are no fault of their own. He remains steadfast in his belief that the light of Christ can turn people's lives around and said that the programme is making a real difference in the community thanks to the support of the congregation and their partners.

"In the years that the project has been running, the work has developed greatly, where it feels like we are providing a pre-rehab service to many, as well as being able to help people back into work without the need for rehab," he said.

There is still lots of work to be done, though.

"The challenge continues to be great and I am honoured to be leading the church here at South Wishaw," he said.