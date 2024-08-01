French Christians ask for respect after Paris Olympics 'Last Supper' controversy

Evangelicals in France have taken their concerns about the Paris Olympics Opening ceremony to the French government.

Organisers were accused of mocking Christianity over a scene with drag queens and a haloed lesbian DJ that many Christians interpreted as a representation of Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper.

In response to the backlash, Paris Olympics spokeswoman Anne Descamps said, "If people have taken any offence we are, of course, really, really sorry," while artistic director Thomas Jolly said he had wanted "to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus".

"You'll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone," he said.

"I wanted a ceremony that brings people together, that reconciles, but also a ceremony that affirms our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity."

Even the apology caused anger among Christians, though, as some felt it was insincere.

CNEF was among the critics of Friday's ceremony. It questioned why Christianity had apparently been targeted if the aims were fraternity and inclusion. It said the scene had caused "distress" and "deep hurt" to many Christians., although it said it accepted the organisers' apology.

CNEF president Erwan Cloarec raised concerns about the controversial tableau during a meeting this week with the office of the Minister of the Interior.

He asked that the French government "guarantee that everyone, believers or not, will be respected in their essential convictions within a Republic that wants to unite".

CNEF is encouraging Christians to use the controversy as an opportunity to witness to the Christian faith and engage with culture.

"For months ... we have dreamed that these games would be an opportunity for Christians to share in words and deeds the Gospel that animates them," said Cloarec.

"Let us see in the situation that arises a real opportunity to bear witness to our faith as the person of Christ has just been placed at the centre of these games.

"Let us hear the cries of the heart and the need for reconciliation of our contemporaries, their quest for identity and belonging.

"They cry out in a pluralistic society; let us show them how to cry out louder to the one who invites them all to his table and offers true reconciliation, true identity and belonging.

"During these Games and beyond, let us share with all peoples the Good News that we have received."