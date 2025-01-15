Former Archbishop of Canterbury joins climate call to PM

The former Archbishop of Canterbury, Baron Williams of Oystermouth, has joined other faith leaders in calling on the Prime Minister to support the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill.

The bill, which will be voted on in Parliament on 24 January, proposes stronger protections for nature and the acceleration of governmental targets to reduce carbon emissions. Over 200 MPs have already signalled support for the bill.

Baron Williams is one of over two dozen faith leaders to sign an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer saying that Britain must "take responsibility for the international impacts of all our actions".

The letter, organised by campaign group Zero Hour, was delivered to Downing Street by faith leaders this week ahead of the bill's second reading.

"As faith leaders and representatives, we know that all our communities and traditions share a 'golden rule': treat others as you wish to be treated. In a globalised world, this doesn't apply only to our nearest neighbours—it calls us to take responsibility for the international impacts of all our actions," the faith leaders said.

They went on, "We believe that the CAN Bill is vital because it will improve the lives and livelihoods of people across the UK, as well as around the world.

"We ask you, your Government, and the Labour Party, to support the passage of the cross-party CAN Bill through Parliament; including at its Second Reading on 24 January 2025, and beyond.

"By doing so, the Government can not only achieve its goal of integrating climate and nature action across its cross-government missions; more importantly, the UK can lead by example, and safeguard the continued flourishing of our people and our planet.

"We make this multi-faith request in the hope that you will seize this moment for true leadership that will be a national and global inspiration to all."