Faith leaders express 'horror' at rioting

Faith leaders have written a joint letter condemning hatred and violence after more than a week of riots across parts of the UK.

In a joint letter to The Times, they express "horror" at the violence while praising people who have volunteered to clean up streets and repair the damage to their communities.

The faith leaders call the rioting a "stain on our national moral conscience" and speak of their commitment to a "constructive and compassionate" dialogue on immigration.

The letter was signed by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Chief Imam and Director General of Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society, Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, and the Chairman of Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, Imam Qari Asim.

"Over the last few days we have watched in horror as a small minority has brought hatred, violence and vandalism to towns and cities across the country," they write.

"We have seen anti-Muslim hatred and the targeting of mosques; asylum seekers and refugees attacked; violence directed towards the police and private property, all of which are a stain on our national moral conscience.

"Every British citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others, so that together we can build a cohesive and harmonious society for all.

"As faith leaders, we salute the many people who have stepped forward to repair damage and restore their neighbourhoods. We pledge to work with government and all sections of society towards a constructive and compassionate dialogue on immigration and social cohesion."

The violence has affected many towns and cities across England as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland. The Welsh First Minister has said that Wales is not being complacent about the threat of violence spreading to there, while in Scotland, which has also so far remained peaceful, Scottish First Minister John Swinney has been meeting faith and community representatives this week.

Thousands of riot police are being deployed as the violence shows no signs of abating, with reports of over a hundred more far-Right demonstrations planned.