Faith leaders call for urgent climate action

Faith leaders are calling on the world's governments and heads of state to take urgent action on the climate.

Politicians from around the world are currently meeting in Dubai for the UN's COP28 climate summit.

Religious leaders including Pope Francis have signed an Interfaith Statement calling for robust action, including the acceleration of energy transitions, a transition to models of living that are in harmony with nature, and the rapid adoption of clean energy.

The statement reads, "Our common values inspire and unite us in our efforts to combat the human-made climate crisis and to nurture the sacredness and well-being of all life on Earth.

"Love for our world and for each other, and awareness of our interconnectedness, underpin our understanding and our commitment to urgent action."

In a video address to COP28, the Pope said: "Today, the world needs alliances that are not against someone, but for the benefit of everyone.

"Let us, as religious representatives, set an example to show that change is possible, to demonstrate respectful and sustainable lifestyles, and let us fervently ask the leaders of nations to preserve our common home."

It is also the first time that a Faith Pavilion is being held alongside the UN's climate talks.

The pavilion brings together over 300 senior faith leaders with the aim of fostering meaningful interfaith collaboration and engagement around the issue of the climate.