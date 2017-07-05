Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders

Martin Saunders Christian Today Contributing Editor 05 July 2017 | 3:12 PM

With great power, comes great responsibility. The famous phrase-turned tagline of 2002's Spider-Man movie has endured long after that film – and Tobey Maguire as star – have been superseded. Extraordinarily, the series has since been rebooted not once but twice, the flawed Amazing Spider-Man series now being supplanted by yet another attempt to bring the famous web-slinger to cinematic life. Despite the fresh start however, that central theme yet remains. 15 years, six movies and three different Spider-Men later, this is still a story about how a person's character is as important as their gifts.

Having long sat awkwardly outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he so obviously belonged, Spider-Man: Homecoming finally brings Spidey fully into the main story arc of Iron Man, Captain America and co. As the 16th film in the long-running franchise, it breathes plenty of new life into both the series and the long-established character. Thankfully dispensing with much of the origin story (we don't meet Peter Parker until long after his infamous radioactive spider bite), it's a very different kind of Marvel film, as much a teenage coming-of-age story as a battle between costumed characters.

That means it's a fair bit slower than some of the more action-loaded superhero epics such as Civil War (in which Spidey made a cameo appearance), but it's also tender and very, very funny. We genuinely care about Peter (Tom Holland) and his wide-eyed comedy sidekick Ned (brilliant newcomer Jacob Batalon), and we're invested in his love story with unattainable Liz (Laura Harier), to the point that long sections of the film feel more like an 80s high school comedy – a genre to which the film gives several nods.

There is plenty of action though, and some truly brilliant sequences which, although a little spoiled by the unnecessarily revealing trailers, continue to deliver to Marvel's high standard. Michael Keaton's post-BirdmanVulture is a worthy and interestingly-moralled adversary, and Robert Downey Jr's occasional appearances as Tony Stark/Iron Man help to tie what's often a small-town and self-contained story into a much bigger canvas. As ever, it all feels expertly woven together, and continues the series' dazzling unbroken run of hits – there arguably hasn't been an iffy Marvel film since 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Thematically, the film is again concerned with that key question, even if it isn't explicitly articulated. Peter thinks he's ready to be an Avenger because he has the superhuman powers given to him by that spider, but mentor/youth worker figure Stark knows he's still got a lot to learn. Unwilling to do the hard yards in 'training mode', the headstrong hero attempts to run before he can walk – perfectly illustrating an idea central to Christian leadership: that you can have all the ability, passion and gifting in the world, but if your character isn't laced with humility, patience and self-control, you'll ultimately come unstuck.

Eventually of course, Spider-Man learns his lesson, and by the end of the movie the stage is set for plenty more of Holland – who is excellent in the title role – and his spectacular suit. Homecoming is a brilliant return to form for the character, and arguably even better than Sam Rami's thrilling original. Director Jon Watts has demonstrated an impressive grasp of that vital characteristic of responsibility in bringing the wise-cracking hero back to life, and created not just the best Spider-Man movie, but one of the best teen comedies in many years too.

Martin Saunders is a Contributing Editor for Christian Today and the Deputy CEO of Youthscape. Follow him on Twitter @martinsaunders.