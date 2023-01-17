Evangelicals praying as bishops meet for Living in Love and Faith discussions

Staff writer

Bishops have met for the last time before next month's General Synod to discuss Living in Love and Faith (LLF) and a way forward for the Church of England.

LLF is a Church-wide listening and learning process around the issues of marriage, sexuality, relationships and gender identity, which have threatened to tear the CofE apart.

Feedback on the LLF journey submitted by parishes last year has fed into a series of meetings held by the House of Bishops since last autumn.

The meetings have taken place with the aim of agreeing a set of proposals to bring to the General Synod for debate on 6 to 9 February.

The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) is asking the bishops to "keep the faith" and has invited evangelicals to pray for them. 

John Dunnett, the CEEC's Director of Strategy and Operations, said: "CEEC continues to believe that the Church of England's current position on marriage and human sexuality is built on the teaching of Scripture and is therefore good for individuals and society, as a whole.

"We are therefore committed to praying and working for the outcome of the Living in Love and Faith process to be one of joyful reaffirmation of this position.

"We are calling on evangelicals across the country, and beyond, to pray for our bishops as they discern a way forward, and that any proposals would reflect the truths of the bible as understood across centuries and continents."

Evangelicals are being invited to join two virtual prayer meetings on 31 January at 12.30 and 18.30 to pray for all involved in General Synod. 

