'Emoji Movie' reviews: Animated comedy is one of the lowest rated films of the summer

"The Emoji Movie" opened recently and reviews have revealed how critics feel about the new film. Viewed as largely unfavorable, the animated comedy becomes one of the lowest rated films of the summer.

The animated film has received a poor seven percent score on RottenTomatoes, which is a website that aggregates ratings from various reviews. Here is what some of them had to say.

According to Scott Menzel from We Live Entertainment, "The Emoji Movie should not be supported because it celebrates lazy filmmaking, bad storytelling, and materialism." The review further stated that Hollywood will seemingly do anything to make even the simplest things into a feature-length film. Menzel stressed that "The Emoji Movie" is one of the most deeply concerning family films in recent memory.

Emojis are digital images that express an idea or emotion. It can be a face with a smile, frown or any other facial expression. It can also be objects or things like a dog, cat or an umbrella.

The story takes places inside a text message app in a world called Textopolis. An emoji named Gene (T.J. Miller) who represents the "meh" image wants to prove to himself and others that he is much more than just one expression. Therefore, he goes on a journey with Hi-5 (James Corden) and Jailbreak (Anna Faris) to seek out his goal.

Alonso Duralde from TheWrap wrote, "Because it lacks humor, wit, ideas, visual style, compelling performances, a point of view or any other distinguishing characteristic that would make it anything but a complete waste of your time."

The Associated Press' Lindsey Bahr said, "The good news is 'The Emoji Movie,' co-written and directed by Tony Leondis, is not evil. The bad news is it's just mediocre, or in emoji parlance, simply 'meh.'"

The reviews strongly suggested that there is not much thought put into the plot of the movie and that it should just be overlooked for something else more worth watching.

"The Emoji Movie" opened in theaters nationwide on July 28.