Doctors are 'confident' as Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Taylor recovers from brain aneurysm

Doctors are pleased with Chelsea Taylor's progress as the Hillsong worship leader continues her recovery from a brain aneurysm.

Cass Langton, who heads up Hillsong's creative team, posted the encouraging update on her progress to Instagram stories, reports FaithWire.

She said that the doctors were hoping to remove the draining tubes in a couple of days and quoted them as saying that it was "really good news and we're confident".

"Her results are incredible!" Langton wrote in the update.

"They revealed minimal vasospasms that were attended to and the doctors are confident there won't be any more."

Taylor had started to feel unwell after leading the opening worship of the 8am service at Hillsong's "Hills" campus in Sydney last Sunday.

She texted a worship team member to say that she wouldn't be able to return to the stage but when her condition began to rapidly deteriorate, she was rushed to hospital and underwent a nine-hour emergency brain surgery.

At the time, Langton asked supporters to pray for her recovery.

"We are believing for no more bleeds complete healing and miracles in Jesus name - we are not out of the woods by any means - tonight she is in ICU but we believe in Jesus, his resurrection power and hope to appear," she said.

Now Taylor is conscious and apparently already looking forward to getting back to church, telling a Hillsong pastoral team member "see you Sunday" when they visited in hospital, Langton revealed in the update.

"Not sure it will be that quick but she's very keen to be leaving the hospital and getting back into life, particularly work!" Langton said, before thanking supporters for "storming heaven and declaring the Kingdom authority we yearn to see unleashed on the earth."

"It's working!" she added.