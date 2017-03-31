'Destiny Age of Triumph' latest news, weapon guide: New expansion to feature the Necrochasm; sequel to launch in September?

Players of "Destiny: Rise of Iron" can go ahead and experience what "Age of Triumph" has in store for them. The on-going event also showcases the classic weapon Necrochasm, which appeared in "The Dark Below."

Bungie just made the players of "Destiny" happy by announcing a beta event that will allow them to play "Destiny: Age of Triumph" before it is released to the public.

The said event will feature the Necrochasm — a weapon that appeared in the first expansion of the title which is described as a disturbing Hive arsenal with a mythological background. This weapon is said to be valuable as it is hard to find.

The Necrochasm can be obtained by taking down Hive enemies to get the Husk of the Pit, a common weapon similar to a rifle. Then, the Husk of the Pit should be "Charged" by killing a certain type of Hive enemy. As for the specific type, Gamerant wrote that it is randomly determined. Players could be asked to kill a Knight or a Wizard, depending on what the game's random access generator says.

Once this is done, the nodes of the weapon should be upgraded, and players should speak to The Speaker in the Tower. Next, the Husk of the Pit will have to be purged by using 25 Motes of light so that it can transform into Crota's End.

The purging opens a new quest called "Essence of the Oversoul," which should be completed by killing Omnigul in the Will of Crota. Finally, players can obtain the Necrochasm by leveling up the Eidolon Ally, which is acquired when the "Essence of the Oversoul" quest is finished.

The Husk of the Pit can also be leveled-up into an Eidolon Ally, which can be done by killing Thralls. A video has beed released to demonstrate how to do it.

Aside from the Necrochasm, the new patch also brings new gears that players can collect, new quests, a record book that can be filled with information, and an update for Raids.

Also, there are several balance adjustments applied with the new patch, aside from quality-of-life changes, according to Gamespot.

"Destiny: Age of Triumph" is the last expansion that will be released for "Destiny." Players should expect more updates in the near feature, but they should also expect that no major ones will roll out. Instead, a sequel should be anticipated as Bungie already teased "Destiny 2." Fans can check out the leaked image for the upcoming game, which is expected to launch in September.