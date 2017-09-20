'Dead by Daylight' DLC release date: Game adds Texas Chainsaw Massacre killer Leatherface

"Dead by Daylight" adds a new DLC killer Leatherface. Twitter/DeadByBHVR

"Dead by Daylight" has officially welcomed the notorious Texas Chainsaw Massacre killer Leatherface in the game's latest downloadable content (DLC). The new update is now available for those players who want to get in on the action.

The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game has added the iconic mass murderer to the game with the new "Dead by Daylight" DLC. Priced at $3.99, this update features Leatherface as a playable monster. He wields a chainsaw, but he can also use a sledgehammer. Like the character's brother, Nubbins Sawyer, said of slaughtering cattle with a sledgehammer, "You see, that way's better. They die better that way."

Apart from his thirst for blood, Leatherface also seeks appreciation and acceptance — a combination that made him what he is now — a watchdog, a guardian, a keeper, and blind gate who never questions. For him, all the problems can be solved with his chainsaw. As per the official description of the character:

"What happens when the body grows but the mind can't keep up? A child's fears and anxiety, but trapped inside a fully grown man's body. A furious body wielding a chainsaw? Someone who knows what happens as you disobey your family. What happens if anyone finds out what's in the stew."

The new DLC character also comes with several perks, starting with Knock Out, in which his dying victims are unable to call for help due to the damage dealt by Leatherface. With this, the victims' auras become undetectable to other survivors who are out of their range.

Another key feature is the Barbecue and Chili, which allows the cannibal track other auras of in-range survivors when slamming a victim onto a meat hook. However, this only last three seconds.

Lastly, Leatherface can use Franklin's Demise, in which survivors are forced to drop their items, thus damaging them.

"Dead by Daylight" DLC is currently available for PC and soon for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.