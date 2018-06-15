Country singer Coffey Anderson asks fans to pray for his sick wife recovering from surgery

(Facebook/Coffey Anderson) Coffey Anderson's wife Criscilla is recovering from surgery

Country singer Coffey Anderson has asked his followers on social media to pray for his wife, Criscilla, who is recovering from surgery and still awaiting some test results.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Coffey Anderson revealed that the surgery to remove a mass from Criscilla's colon on Wednesday evening had gone well, and he thanked supporters for prayers and sending flowers. Although doctors have said that the mass is not cancerous, they decided that it had to removed.

The country singer said in an earlier post that they are still waiting for test results. "We are waiting on results from some tests, she has been through more needle poking, blood taking, and worse things than I've ever heard of someone having," he wrote.

Coffey, who competed on American Idol and Nashville Star, said that he is relying on God for the recovery of his wife.

"It's going on 4 days with no food, only liquids (that she can keep down), and I just sit here feeling helpless at times but still believing that God is faithful," he added.

On Wednesday, Criscilla reportedly posted an Instagram story video thanking her supporters for their prayers.

Criscilla said in another post before her surgery that the blockage in her colon was probably Crohn's disease but she was undergoing scans and biopsies to confirm what it is.

She expressed her appreciation for the support of her husband, saying: "He's been my rock through all of this. Day 3 in the hospital and he's brought in my mom, flown in my best friend, called up our family village, keep family in the loop, weaned everleigh from nursing, fought for answers with our amazing doctors and nurses, all while being so loving to me."

Coffey, a Texas native, first came to the spotlight in 2003 when he competed on the second season of American Idol.

In 2008, he competed in the Nashville Star and became the third runner-up. However, his success did not land him a record deal so he decided to make YouTube videos for his fans. His channel now has 86,000 subscribers, with more than 20 million views on his videos.

The country singer has since released five mainstream albums and another five focusing on the Christian/Gospel market. His self-titled album "Coffey Anderson," which was released in 2010, reportedly peaked at No. 4 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.