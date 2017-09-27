'Counting On' star Joy-Anna Duggar on wedding dresses: 'Whatever, I don't care'

A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On" featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Facebook/countingontlc

Although "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth already married in May on the TLC's reality show timeline, Joy-Anna is still in the process of wedding planning – most specifically, finding the right wedding outfit for her big day.

In the episode preview from Monday, the clip showed Joy-Anna going wedding dress-shopping with her mother and sisters in Kentucky. The then bride-to-be visited the same designer who made her sister Jinger's wedding gown, but it is apparent in the scenes that Joy-Anna was not that keen on wedding dress-shopping.

The designer, named Renee, showed Joy-Anna six wedding outfits to try on, but upon looking at some designs, she instantly rejected some of them without trying them on. "I saw a couple that you know, might be an option," Joy-Anna said. "But the rest of them were a little not my style. I knew they weren't going to work."

It showed that Joy-Anna was not like the typical bride, who gushed over wedding dress designs and considered the ordeal a top priority. Her indifference was further displayed when Renee asked her if there was a particular dress she would like to try on, to which she answered, "Whatever. I don't care," with a laugh.

With Joy-Anna's indifference to wedding dress shopping, it is fortunate that then husband-to-be Austin was not that particular with wedding dress designs either. When asked by producers on what kind of dress he would like to see Joy-Anna in on their wedding day, he answered: "Her in it, coming down the aisle towards me on our wedding day."

Joy-Anna's sisters expected her to display that kind of attitude as ever since, Joy-Anna really was not into clothes shopping. "When all of us older girls would be like, 'Let's go clothing shopping,' she'd say, 'How long are we going to be out?' her sisters said.

"Joy does not enjoy shopping for the most part. It's not quite her thing," added Jinger. "So I figured it'd be the same with wedding dresses."

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth performed their wedding vows after a three-month engagement at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. Three months after the wedding, it was revealed by the Duggar family that the couple is now expecting their first child.