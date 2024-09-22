Counselling group to appeal after being refused accreditation

An international group of therapists that supports people with unwanted same-sex attraction is to appeal after its application for accreditation was refused by a UK regulatory body.

The International Foundation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC) is formed of professional therapists who provide help to individuals struggling with unwanted relational and sexual behaviours, attractions and patterns. They work to a Judaeo-Christian understanding of gender and sexuality, and advocate for therapeutic choice in contrast to the increasingly affirming approach being practised across Western nations.

The IFTCC's application for accreditation was rejected last month by the Professional Standards Authority (PSA), which regulates health and social care workers across the UK. The PSA claimed that the organisation had failed the "public interest test".

The IFTCC has accused the PSA of "blatant discrimination" and of "imposing political ideology [and] conversion therapy definitions" before Parliament has even debated a ban on conversion therapy.

It said that the PSA "uncritically promotes LGBT-identity ideology, and has no regard for people who are former, or non-LGBT-identified", leaving such individuals without the means to determine their own sexual identities or behaviours".

The group also accused the PSA of refusing to consider evidence from clients and patients of positive experiences, despite taking this into consideration with other applicants.

Dr Mike Davidson, Chairman of the IFTCC, said the PSA's decision was "harmful and unjust" both for individuals seeking help with unwanted LGBT identities, and practitioners trying to help them achieve their personal goals for change.

"We applied for accreditation because our therapists want to give the professional assurance to clients, and potential clients, that the external accountability and oversight that accreditation demonstrates," he said.

"There should be no need for private therapy in this field as the NHS should operate from an a-political and non-ideological base, but clients report that the NHS fails to provide appropriate care and support to patients with unwanted same-sex attraction. They tell us that NHS GPs and counsellors only provide help if the person wants to live out those unwanted desires, nothing else."

He continued, "We have appealed their decision as we believe the PSA is failing to ensure that former and non-LGBT-identified persons have access to publicly professional care consistent with their own values and goals, on the same basis as LGBT-identified persons, and because we believe that limiting their access only to non-registered counsellors from IFTCC is discriminatory."

Dr Davidson denied any suggestion that the IFTCC endorses conversion therapy, saying that it was "fundamentally against therapist-imposed therapy goals, aversive and coercive counselling methods, and/or guarantees of therapy outcomes - wherever they may exist".

"Our therapists do not, in any way, attempt to change people, rather, through exploratory work, they help clients who at the start of therapy, and during it, state that they want to bring about change 'in themselves'. Ours is therefore a classic 'client-centered approach'," he said.

A decision on their appeal is expected next week.