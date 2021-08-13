Churches open their doors to support Plymouth community after shooting tragedy

Churches in Plymouth have opened their doors to offer a space for prayer and reflection after a tragic shooting in the city on Thursday evening.

Five people, including a young girl, were killed after a man opened fire in the Keyham area before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter has been named by police as Jake Davison.

The message from local churches following the tragedy is "we are here".

The Anglican Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev Nick McKinnel, told BBC Radio Devon: "We need to bear in mind those for whom this has been the most terrible night.

"People who have lost loved ones, who are injured to commend them to our prayers and thoughts."

The Rev David Way, vicar of St Thomas, said on social media, "Today in the parish we reach out to the wounds of all those who have been affected by yesterdays terrible events.

"We are here to help people pray and to pray with them.

"If we can be of any help please don't hesitate to contact us."

The Catholic Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev Mark O'Toole, is asking people to pray.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we heard the news of the terrible shootings in our beloved city," he said.

"I offer my support and prayers for all those who were killed, and for their loved ones at this tragic time. Let us pray in our churches this weekend for all those affected and for the people of Plymouth"