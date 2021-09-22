Church leaders plead with councils to shelter Afghan refugees

Church leaders are appealing to local authorities to take in refugee families from Afghanistan.

In a joint letter coordinated by Afghan Welcome, the church leaders ask that each local authority take in 10 Afghan families.

Newly-arrived Afghan refugees are currently being housed in 'bridging hotels' but the letter describes the set-up as "temporary and costly, unsuitable for everyone involved".

"We are grateful for all the work that you have done for our local communities across the nation during the global pandemic," the letter reads.

"You had our back and we are so thankful to you and your staff for their service during these times. Now we are facing another global crisis.

"Like you, our hearts were moved by the sight of thousands of people desperate to leave Afghanistan.

"We, as your local residents and constituents, would like to encourage you to respond positively to the Home Office's request for offers of hospitality to Afghan refugees."

The letter has been signed by Krish Kandiah of Afghan Welcome, the General Secretary of the Baptist Union of Great Britain, the Rev Lynn Green, and a number of Church of England bishops, among them the Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, and the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler.

It has been sent to local authorities after the government appealed for councils to step forward to house people fleeing Afghanistan following the country's fall to the Taliban last month.

There are around 8,000 Afghan refugees already in the UK and the government has pledged to take in up to 20,000.

So far, over 100 councils have agreed to house the refugees but the government is asking more local authorities to pledge their support. Some councils, however, have said they do not have the necessary housing to accommodate the refugees.

In the open letter, the church leaders recognise the strain on local authorities due to the pandemic but say that congregations across the country stand ready to support them and help find suitable accommodation.

Individuals are being asked to add their signatures to the open letter, which can be found here.

The letter concludes, "We are alongside you in welcoming our new friends and neighbours through this scheme. We have your back so you can have theirs."