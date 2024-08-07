Church leaders call for end to disorder

Church leaders from across different denominations and traditions have issued a joint statement calling on churches and communities to work together to end racism, division and disorder after days of rioting.

The statement was released by the Presidents of Churches Together in England, who include the Archbishop of Canterbury and the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

It follows more than a week of violent unrest across England and Northern Ireland fuelled by far-Right anger over immigration and triggered by the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport last week.

In their statement, the Presidents of Churches Together in England "acknowledge deep and troubling anxiety about immigration" but say that the level of disorder has been "unacceptable".

"Regrettably, we have witnessed violent, racist attacks and intimidation on our streets. Mosques have been attacked, hotels housing people seeking asylum set on fire and individuals set upon simply because of the colour of their skin. Racism has no place on our streets or in society and should not be stirred up in communities or online," they said.

"The police have faced unacceptable levels of violent disorder and rioting in their quest to keep the peace on the streets."

They expressed their gratitude for members of the emergency services "who put themselves in danger to protect the public" and for members of the public who have "come together to help with the clear up, demonstrating a determination to serve the good of all".

They praised the work of many local churches across the country working to support their communities and be places of "sanctuary".

The statement ends with a call to continue working together to bring an end to the violence.

"Let us all work together to put an end to this violent disorder, restore peace and heal our nation," they said.

The Presidents of Churches Together in England are the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, Vincent Nichols, the Moderator of the Free Churches Group, Rev Canon Helen Cameron, the head of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain, Bishop Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman, the National Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy UK, Bishop Tedroy Powell, and the Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain), Archbishop Nikitas.

Three people have already been sentenced over the riots, with many more prosecutions expected.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed today's sentencings: "This is the swift action we're taking. If you provoke violent disorder on our streets or online, you will face the full force of the law."