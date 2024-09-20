Church in Wales earmarks £10m for mission and growth

The Church in Wales is to invest nearly £10m in a number of new projects aimed at increasing church attendance.

Multi-million pound grants will be split across projects in north-east Wales, Swansea and Monmouthshire.

The grants are part of the Church in Wales' wider £100m investment in schemes to boost evangelism as it grapples with declining attendance.

The latest Census in 2021 revealed that the number of people identifying as Christian in Wales fell from 57.6% in 2011 to 43.6% in 2021, while the number of religious "nones" grew from 32.1% in 2011.

John Hayward's Church Growth Modelling project predicts that if current trends continue, the Church in Wales will be extinct by 2038.

Projects to be supported by the Church in Wales grants include a £2.8m plan to turn St Mary's Church in Swansea into the first minster church in Wales next year. The title of 'minster church' is given to large or important churches, especially collegiate or cathedral churches.

Vicar of St Mary's, Canon Justin Davies, said: "We are delighted and excited that the Church in Wales has announced significant investment in St Mary's Church which sits in the heart of the second city of Wales.

"This will enable the employment of new members of staff, both clergy and lay workers, increasing our ability to serve the Swansea city centre community, be they residents, workers, visitors, refugees or the homeless.

"We will be creating new meeting rooms and offices, young people's safe spaces and new worship facilities, allowing a wider and more diverse range of worship to take place.

"We will welcome visitors with a range of activities to explore St Mary's, the history of Swansea and its people that we hold inside."

The Church in Wales said the plan would create jobs and "safeguard the future of the Swansea landmark".

In St Asaph diocese, six new 'Mission Hub Churches' are being created with a focus on outreach. Also in St Asaph diocese, pioneer missioners will work to drive mission and growth in rural areas, while supporting existing congregations.

The Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Rev Gregory Cameron said: "I'm excited to see the Church in Wales backing the good work we're doing in Saint Asaph to renew and develop our Church life.

"Churches can be a centre of faith, hope and love in all our communities, and these initiatives underline and cement our commitment to serve the people of north east and mid Wales effectively."

In Monmouth diocese, £1m is being invested to help churches strengthen their relationships with schools and take their engagement with children beyond school assemblies.

The Ven Ian Rees, Archdeacon of Monmouth & Diocesan Director of Ministry & Discipleship, said: "The school engagement pioneers are a really exciting new venture for the diocese and its work with schools, young people and families.

"Four ministry areas were successful in their application for a pioneer and we're sure that, working together with those ministry areas, they will help to develop vibrant new worshipping communities and also help to enthuse and energise other congregations in those ministry areas as well."

Isabel Thompson, Diocesan Secretary, said: "This extra investment for schools and families' ministry is really exciting news for the diocese. We are looking forward to keeping everyone up to date with news of our new projects, as we watch these new worshipping communities grow."

The Archbishop of Wales, the Most Revd. Andrew John, said: "The Church Growth Fund represents a transformative step forward in our mission to reach communities across Wales with the love and hope of the Gospel. This significant investment will enable churches to grow, innovate and become vibrant centres of faith. I am excited to witness the gospel in action and the positive impact we will make in our communities because of our significant investment in evangelism."