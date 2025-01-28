Christmas was the deadliest time for Christians in Nigeria

Christmas in Nigeria, far from being a time in which the arrival of the Prince of Peace could be welcomed, turned out to be the deadliest and most violent month of the year for the country's persecuted Christians.

While Nigeria is a predominantly Christian country in its southern regions, in the north Islam dominates, often leading to violent attacks on Christians in the area.

According to Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), 2024 saw almost 150 lives lost to religious or political violence, with 47 of those killed by Islamists in a Christmas Day massacre.

ACN says it has received reports from local church partners suggesting that many killings have not been reported by the media, with Benue State being an area of particular concern.

Much of the violence in Benue state is due to a conflict between farmers and herders in the region. The conflict also has religious and tribal elements as the herders are primarily Muslims from the Fulani tribe, while the farmers tend to be non-Fulani Christians.

Following the attacks at Christmas, it's believed that 6,800 people were displaced from their homes. The Nigerian government estimates that over 1.5 million people have been driven out of their homes in Benue State.

ACN has said it is providing emergency aid to those who have been displaced. Over the last 10 years ACN estimates that 20 Christian communities and 32 churches have been destroyed by militants.

Nigeria has long struggled with its Islamist problem, with attacks on Christians being a persistent threat. The most notorious incident occurred in 2014, when Islamist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 Christian school girls. The girls met various fates, with some being forcibly converted and married to Islamist fighters. Some escaped while others were sold into slavery. Around 90 of them are still missing.

The Catholic Church has said the Nigerian government must do more to prevent terrorist attacks and strengthen national security.