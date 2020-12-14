Christmas funding boost for historic churches left cash-strapped by Covid-19

Historic churches normally kept afloat by income from events and visitors are getting an early Christmas gift in the form of some much-needed funding.

The National Churches Trust is granting 45 churches and chapels across the UK £463,000 in funding to help them weather the financial impact of the pandemic.

The trust said months of coronavirus had had a "serious impact" on churches unable to hold services, host events or rent out their buildings for much of the year.

It has given some 260 grants totalling £1.7m to historic churches over the course of 2020, £200,000 of which came from the Wolfson Foundation. Reflecting the scale of the need, the amount given this year is up £400,000 on 2019's funding.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, Vice President of the National Churches Trust, said: "The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage and have done so much to help local people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves."

"So I'm delighted that the National Churches is providing much needed grants to keep churches and chapels in good repair and with up to date facilities, including toilets and kitchens, so that they can remain open and at the services of local people."

The largest grant from the Christmas funding is going to Hull Minster, a Grade I listed church that is on the Historic England At Risk Register. It is receiving £40,000 to re-roof the South Choir Aisle, making it watertight and preserving the historic fabric of the church.

The church is one of Hull's last surviving Grade I listed buildings, dating back to 1285 when it was built under the patronage of King Edward I. It is home to two windows designed by Arts and Crafts artist Walter Crane, and a carved marble font dating back to around 1380 that was used by slave abolitionist William Wilberforce.

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive at the Wolfson Foundation, said: "Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community but they are also an integral, much loved, part of our cultural heritage.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings across the UK."