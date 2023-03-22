Christians praying ahead of King's coronation

Christians are joining in daily prayers for King Charles ahead of his coronation on 6 May.

It will be the first coronation in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.

The event will be marked by a weekend of events, including an extra bank holiday.

The presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE) said it was a "moment of great importance and joy" for the nation.

They are asking Christians from all traditions to pray together for the King and the nation ahead of the event.

"The forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III is a moment of great importance and joy for this nation," they said.

"As Presidents of CTE, we invite Christians from all traditions to join together in a period of daily prayer, for both the King and the nation, from Easter Day through to 6 May.

"We welcome the publication by the Church of England of the book of Daily Prayers for the Coronation of King Charles III which can be used as a guide to reflection.

"The coronation will be a time to celebrate community, faith and service – values that are reflected in these prayers."

The CTE presidents are Archbishop Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury; Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster; Rev Canon Helen Cameron, the Free Churches Moderator; Archbishop Nikitas, Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain) and CTE President for the Orthodox Churches; and Bishop Tedroy Powell, National Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy UK and CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic President.

The Church of England's book of Daily Prayers for the Coronation of King Charles III is available to order as a booklet from Church House Publishing, and for free via email and audio from the Church of England website and social media.