Christians 'fearful' after church statue vandalised

Staff writer

The broken statue.(Photo: St Joseph's Wembley)

Members of a Catholic church in north London have expressed concern for their safety after one of their statues was vandalised. 

Worshippers at St Joseph's Church in Wembley found their Virgin Mary statue smashed to pieces last week, the Catholic Herald reports, leaving an empty plinth. 

The incident occurred on the evening of 6 August or in the early hours of 7 August, and the perpetrators have still not been identified. 

"The Parish community as a whole is saddened by this mindless act," an office staff member told the Catholic Herald. "But we will utilise this opportunity to strengthen our faith."

A worshipper at the church told GBNews that the act of vandalism was an "attack" and that they feared more incidents. 

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the congregant said, "I knew there wasn't going to be news coverage on this."

Speculating on who vandalised the statue, they added, "Either it's a lone, crazy man who did this or someone who had a motive of hatred towards Christians.

"My family do get worried but nothing will stop us from attending church."

They added that "Christians are being attacked too".

"It's not only about the church, it's about the attack on Christians worldwide, everywhere. We feel fearful," they said. 

