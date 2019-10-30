Christians offer prayers and condolences after tragic deaths of A Rocha leaders

Christians have been offering their prayers and condolences after the tragic deaths of A Rocha leaders on Monday.

A Rocha co-founder Miranda Harris, A Rocha International CEO Chris Naylor and his wife Susanna were killed in a horrific car crash.

Local media reports say that the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle before plunging off the Swartkops Bridge in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Miranda's husband Peter survived the accident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Miranda and Peter founded A Rocha in 1983, initially in Portugal, to campaign on climate and environmental issues from a Christian perspective. Today, it works across 20 countries.

Many Christians in the environmental and charity sectors have been praying for the A Rocha family in the wake of the news.

Green Anglicans said on Twitter: "Our prayers are with the A Rocha family at this time of loss. We lift up their loved ones and pray for Peter in hospital.

AsiaLink tweeted: "Our deepest condolences go to all [email protected] following Monday's tragic news. The families and friends of all involved are in our prayers."

The Church of England Environment Programme said it was "so terribly sorry" to hear the news.

"You are in our thoughts," it said on Twitter.

Peter Rowan, national director of OMF UK, said: "Deeply saddened to hear this news. The @OMF_UK community will be praying today for all those affected."

Young Evangelicals for Climate Action said: "We are heartbroken over this news. We are praying for those involved, their family and friends, and the A Rocha family."

The Bishop of Oxford, Steven Croft, said: "Deepest condolences and prayers to all affected by this tragic news. Lord have mercy."