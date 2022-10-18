Christian teacher was sacked for raising safeguarding concerns about gender transitioning child

A Christian teacher seeking a judicial review says she was sacked after her safeguarding concerns about a socially transitioning child were dismissed by the primary school where she worked.

According to the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), teachers were told that none of the children in the school or their parents were to know the biological sex of the child.

The Christian teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was barred from expressing her Christian beliefs or views about the harms of transgenderism in the school, and was told that there would be consequences if she did not affirm the child in their gender transition.

The school was supported in its position by the local authority and the Church of England diocese, CLC said.

After taking legal advice and sharing her safeguarding concerns for the child, the teacher was sacked for gross misconduct and reported to the Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA).

She said that she was escorted from the premises without being given the chance to say goodbye to her class.

At a permission hearing this month, she will argue that the local authority and school have continually failed to comply with their duties under section 175 of the Education Act (2002), which requires schools to conduct themselves in a way that promotes safeguarding and the welfare of children.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, she said that teachers are "being coerced into teaching children lies".

"I was given a choice – go against your conscience and do what you believe would cause a vulnerable child long term damage, or face losing your career," she said.

"I could not, based on scientific evidence, my Christian beliefs, and the heart-breaking stories of detransitioners, knowingly participate in harming a child.

"It is because I care so much about children that I am taking this action. This isn't about me proving that I am right, but about the safety of a seriously distressed child.

"Teachers are being discouraged from questioning trans affirming policies when evidence shows that the actual result of the approach is to put the welfare of children at serious risk.

"More must be done to protect vulnerable children across the country from long-term mental, emotional and irreversible physical damage inflicted upon them by this dangerous ideology."

She added, "I believe we are fearfully and wonderfully made. We should be encouraging children how amazing their bodies are not leading them down a path of irreversible damage."

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams warned that affirming transgender ideology is becoming a "public health crisis" in British schools and that Christians who refuse to go against their conscience face being barred from the profession.

"A kind teacher who acted in a kind way to raise concerns about a troubled child through the proper safeguarding procedures has been scapegoated and silenced," she said.

"This has happened because her concerns expose the damage affirming trans ideology does to our young children in schools.

"Socially transitioning gender is no small thing for a child – it leads to much worse outcomes than waiting and seeing. Schools cannot simply take a child or their parents' views at face value. They should always seek proper psychological assessment before allowing transition.

"This story exposes the confusion and untruths being embedded in primary schools which are developing into a public health crisis."