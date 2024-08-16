Christian school closures are 'heartbreaking'

The closure of two Christian private schools in Scotland has been branded "sad" and "heartbreaking".

Kilgraston in Perthshire, Scotland's only Catholic boarding school, said it was closing with immediate effect, citing "the possible impact of VAT on school fees". A "short- and long-term funding deficit", and the collapse of a planned sale also contributed to the decision.

In Greenock, Cedars Christian school is to close at the end of September after 25 years in the west Scotland town. It also cited concerns over Labour's VAT plans in a letter to parents.

The chair of the school board, Jennifer Offord, announced: "We are deeply saddened to report that Cedars will close on Friday, September 27, after 25 years offering a caring and Christian education to children in Inverclyde and the surrounding areas.

"Our thoughts and prayers are first for our pupils, parents, staff and volunteers but also our friends and supporters, who have faithfully and sacrificially given to keep the school operating over many years."

Both schools are closing down despite valiant fundraising efforts to save them. They are actively seeking to place current pupils in other local schools.

A spokesperson for Cedars told The Telegraph newspaper that the timing of the VAT increase was "really unhelpful".

Niel Deepnarain, head of Unite for Education, a Scotland-based Christian education charity, said he was "very sad" about the state of the education system and the impact of the VAT changes on Christian schools.

"Cedars school has provided an excellent education over many years with consistently high attainment levels and local children will now be worse off as a result," he said.

"Children across Scotland are faced with increased indoctrination in the classroom, so the need for Christian education has never been greater.

"We at Unite for Education desire to see every child having access to Christ-centred education and the closure of Cedars means children in Inverclyde have lost their only Christian school.

"It is clear that the decision of the new Labour government to impose VAT on school fees from January has been one burden too many for families already facing high living costs."

Mr Deepnarain said he had been in touch with the school to look at ways in which a Christ-centred education can continue to be offered to children in the Inverclyde area, and how other independent Christian schools can be supported to prevent their closure.

He is calling on the Church "to wake up to the reality of the challenges we face in society and arise together to step up and once again lead from the front by funding Christian education to ensure money is no barrier to children receiving a good education".

"We will continue to work with existing schools, home educators and organisations to develop and increase the needed provision of Christian education in Scotland," he said.

"The need is great and the cost of doing nothing is too great. We must stand up and take action now for the sake of the children."