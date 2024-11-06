Christian group demands Mexico protect clergy after priest is assassinated

(CP) A religious freedom group has called on the Mexican government to protect clergy after a priest was assassinated in Chiapas State.

Fr. Marcelo Pérez Pérez, who was shot to death after officiating Mass, had been a prominent advocate for peace and human rights in the region.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) last week urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the Oct. 20 assassination in the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas.

Two days after the assassination, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of one suspect. The Chiapas public prosecutor's office identified the alleged "material author" of the crime as Edgar "N," following the usual practice of not giving full names, CBS News reported.

In September, Fr. Pérez Pérez led a public march calling for peace and spoke out against the growing presence of organized crime in Chiapas, according to CSW, which noted that he had received threats after speaking out against drug trafficking and related violence in the state.

Chiapas State has been gripped by a cartel turf war between powerful groups like the Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels.

"Although an arrest has been made in the case, a thorough investigation is imperative to ensure that all those responsible for Father Pérez Pérez's death — including those at the very top of transnational organized criminal groups — are held to account," said CSW's Head of Advocacy, Anna Lee Stangl.

"President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Chiapas State Governor Rutilio Escandón Cadenas must take swift and coordinated steps to eradicate these organized criminal groups spreading terror across the state, and this includes aggressively combatting corruption."

The Mexican Bishops' Conference lamented the "brutal murder" of the priest, noting that the act "not only deprives the community of a dedicated pastor but also silences a prophetic voice that tirelessly fought for peace with truth and justice in the Chiapas region," said Catholic News Agency.

According to the Diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas, the priest had faced a long period of threats, persecution, harassment, slander and defamation. "Even knowing that his life was in danger, he lived a profound faith in God and a great love for the people that took him to the ultimate consequences," the diocese stated.

Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi, who ordained Father Pérez Pérez, described him as a man "committed to justice and peace among Indigenous peoples." He added that the priest was "very focused on his vocation, very prayerful and spent a lot of time before the tabernacle."

The United Nations Human Rights Organization in Mexico also condemned the assassination. Jesús Peña Palacios, deputy representative, noted that since 2015, Father Pérez Pérez had been under precautionary measures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights due to the constant risk to his life and personal safety because of his work in defense of human rights.

"The murder of Father Marcelo is absolutely unacceptable," Peña said. "Despite having protective measures and constant complaints about the attacks he faced, these were insufficient to prevent his murder."

Religious leaders have been targets of organized criminal groups in Mexico for many years. Mexico has been designated one of the most dangerous in the world for Roman Catholic priests, CSW noted.

The ongoing conflict has forced thousands to flee for their lives, including more than 500 villagers who fled Chiapas into Guatemala in July, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The governor of Chiapas shared a video on social media assuring that investigations began immediately "so that this homicide does not go unpunished and that the guilty parties face justice."

At a press conference, the Mexican President said, "We are coordinating to be able to make progress in the investigation and ensure that this crime does not go unpunished."

The Latin American Bishops' Council recognized Father Pérez Pérez as a "tireless seeker of peace and justice for his people, the fruit of his faithful commitment to the Gospel and his total dedication to Christ present among those who suffer the most."

Hundreds of mourners attended the priest's funeral in his hometown, chanting, "Long live Father Marcelo, priest of the poor!" CBS News reported, noting that Mexico has seen more than 450,000 murders since a controversial military anti-drug operation was launched in 2006.

© The Christian Post