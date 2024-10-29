Christian Concern's Andrea Williams warns South Korea not to go the same way as the UK

(CP) British lawyer Andrea Williams warned millions of South Koreans gathered for a worship service that the country might soon face devastating challenges similar to those that Western nations have encountered if it embraces legislation that paves the way for LGBT ideology to impact their daily lives.

"We have removed Jesus from public life," Williams, founder of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, declared to an estimated 1.1 million South Koreans gathered in Seoul on Reformation Sunday.

"People do not know who Jesus is," she continued. "They do not know that He is the Savior of the world. We have removed Him from the classroom, and we are embarrassed by our Christian heritage. We have legislated for the right to kill our unborn children, 10.4 million. We have legislated to redefine family and marriage by saying two men and two women can be married and have children. We have legislated to say that a man can change sex to be a woman and a woman to a man. Our equality, diversity, anti-discrimination and hate laws enshrined this as the new normal."

Williams warned that in the U.K., if people refuse to conform to these laws, "you are punished," adding: "Sin is protected in law and godliness is punished. Street preachers are regularly put in jail. Workers can lose their jobs for offering Bibles or prayer. Doctors, nurses and parents are being reported to their employers, the police or terrorism squads unless they promote the LGBTQ agenda ... bank accounts are closed and charity status is removed."

She further stressed that the cultural trajectory of the U.K. serves as a cautionary tale for countries considering legal protections for LGBT-identified individuals: "If Korea adopts the same anti-discrimination legislation, the consequences will come much faster," she warned.

Williams also lamented the lack of response from British churches as these shifts took place, saying that many have remained silent or even endorsed ideologies that once were considered contrary to traditional beliefs.

"In Korea, you are fast. Perhaps it could happen in two or three years. The Church in the U.K. has been largely asleep, silent, while this has happened," she emphasized. "Evangelical leaders in the church are openly endorsing queer ideology in the church. Do you think this cannot happen to you?"

The backdrop for the large-scale worship service was a proposed anti-discrimination law in South Korea, which many Korean Christian leaders believe could lead to legalized same-sex marriage and the promotion of gender ideology in schools.

One landmark ruling this past July allowed same-sex couples to share health insurance benefits, an acknowledgment of LGBT partnerships that Christian leaders believe will lead to further legal recognition.

Continuing her message, Williams cited Jeremiah 2:13, which reads: "My people have committed two sins: They have forsaken me, the spring of living water, and have dug their own cisterns, broken cisterns that cannot hold water."

"The battle is global," she said. "It's a battle between good and evil, between God and the devil, between life and death, truth and falsehood, Heaven and Hell. Korea, God is raising you up to show the world His way. If God is for you, who can be against you? In the name of Jesus, and by the power of His Holy Spirit, rise up, oh Church. As we in the West are sad in our sin, may the church of Korea shine so bright, so bright that all the world will seek King Jesus and turn to Him. In Jesus, all hope is found, not just for me and for you, but for families, communities, cities and nations."

The gathering's purpose was twofold: to express concern about legal changes that could challenge Christian values in South Korea and to create a space for dialogue and reflection among believers.

Throughout the event, which was attended virtually by an additional 1 million viewers, Church leaders sought to bridge divides and rally the community to protect what they view as essential values.

"This service will remain as an important moment for the Korean church to reflect on its social responsibility and the essence of faith," the organizing committee stated in a final address, "and as a milestone that suggests the direction and role the Church should take."

The Rev. Jung-Hyun Oh, senior pastor of Sarang Church and one of the event's organizers, expressed hope that the gathering would inspire not only the Korean Church but the global Christian community.

"Through this worship service that we offer today in spirit and truth, I hope that families and churches will live and that the Korean Church and the world church will experience a new revival," he said.

