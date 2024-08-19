Christian charity reaches milestone in combating blindness in Rwanda

CBM UK has announced the successful end to their three-year See the Way project, saying that they had been able to raise £845,000 in donations from supporters, pushing the final total over £1.8 million after it was matched by the UK government, as part of the UK Aid Match scheme.

The funds raised by the appeal contributed to their work preventing and treating avoidable blindness in Rwanda and saw a marked increase in the quality of life and medical care available to thousands of Rwandans. When the project started, only 17.5 per cent of eye health consultations met quality standards, but comprehensive training, mentoring, and essential equipment that was provided through the project propelled that figure to a staggering 73 per cent.

CBM UK partnered with Kabgayi Eye Unit and the Catholic Diocese of Kabgayi to provide 35,608 individuals with essential eye health services that included screenings, treatments, and surgeries for various eye conditions.

Over the course of the three-year project, it also performed 2,487 cataract surgeries, enabling the blind to see again, and increased the accessibility of four hospitals through the addition of wheelchair ramps, tactile walkways, and accessible toilets.

Part of CBM's work in Rwanda has been to equip the local population with the tools needed to ensure they can continue developing the nation's ability to provide its own eye health services at a high standard of quality by strengthening the capacity and training of local healthcare staff and running education programmes to raise awareness of the critical importance of eye health and early intervention.

Liliane Ingabire, Ophthalmic Clinical Officer at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare in Rwanda, highlighted the impact: "We learned to be inclusive in our service provision. We now have staff trained in sign language and a specially designed tactile walkway leading to the Ophthalmology Department. Facilities have been re-designed to meet these needs."

Kirsty Smith, CBM UK Chief Executive, said, "The See the Way project has revolutionised the quality and accessibility of eye health services for some of the poorest people across four rural districts in Rwanda.

"Not only was the cost of sight-saving treatment funded, but by improving local services, people no longer need to travel long distances for treatment, a journey often too costly for many. Thank you to all our incredible supporters, partners and the UK government who made this project possible."

For locals, the project has been life-changing, offering fresh hope to many who had been literally living in darkness.

"I can now recognise my wife, my children and my neighbours. I am so happy to be back here. I feel like I am now in a new world. I am free to do anything," said Cyprien, who had been living with cataracts for three years unaware that the condition could be treated, said on returning home where he embraced his wife.

