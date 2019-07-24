Christian woman brutally raped and stoned to death in Syria

A Christian woman was horrifically raped, tortured and stoned to death in Idlib, northern Syria.

The body of Susanne Der Krykor, who was in her early 60s, was found at her home in the Christian village of Yaquba, situated in a rural area, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reports.

Ms Krykor was one of the few Christians in the village who had chosen to remain in their homes when Jihadist groups swept through the region.

She was a retired teacher of Armenian heritage and spent a lot of her time voluntarily teaching children Arabic and other subjects, and helping them to prepare for their exams.

The local priest became concerned when she did not turn up for the weekly woman's meeting at the village church that she regularly attended. Her body was discovered on July 9 when he sent someone to check on her.

Locals who knew her have praised her integrity, bravery and resilience.

CSW's Chief Executive Mervyn Thomas condemned the "heinous" attack on Ms Krykor.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and community of Susanne Der Krykor," he said.

"This heinous crime is emblematic of the violations being perpetrated against innocent civilians by the extremist groups that have overrun parts of Syria."

Idlib is the last province controlled by forces opposed to President Bashar al-Assad and has been subjected to heavy bombardment by Russian and government forces, prompting calls from the Pope and the UK Government to restore the ceasefire and uphold international humanitarian law.

Armed groups fighting for control of the province include the al-Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front, the Turkistan Islamic Party comprising Uyghur jihadists from China, and the jihadist alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Mr Thomas said a "sustainable political solution" was needed to end the years-long conflict.

"We call on Russia, Turkey and the rest of the international community to find a sustainable political solution to the Syrian conflict, ensuring that vulnerable communities are provided the protection they so desperately need," he said.

"It is imperative that the future constitution of Syria conforms to international law and upholds the rights of all Syrian citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, creed or religion."