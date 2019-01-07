Christian Bale thanks Satan for his Golden Globes win

Christian Bale won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of former US vice president Dick Cheney – and named-checked Satan in his acceptance speech.

Evidently spoofing actors who thank God for their wins, Bale said: 'Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.'

Reuters Christian Bale won the Golden Globes Best Actor award for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in 'Vice'.

In Vice, according to Variety, 'Bale's Cheney, who has no problem stomping on the Constitution, behaves like an unhinged ruler, yet he does it with the officious calm of a civil servant.'

Thanking the film's writer and director Adam McKay, who he said had chosen him for his ability to be 'absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody', he suggested he might next play Republican majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell.

His reference to Satan was welcomed by the Church of Satan, which tweeted: 'To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!'

Bale – born in Haverfordwest, Wales – is not known to have any particular religious views. According to The Hollowverse, which monitors the religious and political views of influential people, he was raised non-religious but quotes him as saying he 'always pictured Jesus as Neil Diamond' when younger.