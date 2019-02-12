Chris Pratt denies belonging to 'infamously anti-LGBTQ' church

(Photo: CBS/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) Chris Pratt talks to Stephen Colbert about the Daniel Fast

Social media was alight this week after actor Ellen Page posted several tweets denouncing Chris Pratt's church as being 'infamously anti-LGBTQ'.

In an Instagram story on Monday that has since expired, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor hit back at the claims saying 'nothing could be further from the truth'.

Pratt's church came under scrunity from Page, who is married to Emma Portner, after his Christian faith came up during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last Thursday.

Following the interview, Page posted to Twitter, 'Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?' she said.

In a follow-up post, she said: 'If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren't two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.'

The posts divided opinion, with some Twitter users criticising Pratt while others defended his right to believe what he wanted.

In a lengthy response on Instagram, Pratt has come out to deny that his church 'hates a certain group of people'.

'I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,' he wrote.

He continued by saying that 'despite what the Bible says about divorce' he received a lot of support from his church community after splitting from his wife Anna Faris in 2017.

'They helped me tremendously offering love and support,' he said. 'It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.'

He continued by pleading for 'less hate, not more', adding, 'I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.'

Pratt, 39, is believed to attend celebrity favourite Hillsong Church, which has in the past made clear that it maintains a traditional understanding of sexuality.

In 2015, senior pastor Brian Houston clarified his belief that God's word and in particular Paul's writings on homosexuality made it 'clear that marriage is between a man and a woman'.

'Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles,' he said.

'So if you are gay, are you welcome at Hillsong Church? Of course! You are welcome to attend, worship with us, and participate as a congregation member with the assurance that you are personally included and accepted within our community. But (this is where it gets vexing), can you take an active leadership role? No.'