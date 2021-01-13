Case of prison chaplain banned for whistleblowing to be heard at county court

The case of a pastor banned for 10 years prison chaplaincy will not proceed to judicial review but will be heard at a county court instead, the High Court decided on Tuesday.

Pastor Paul Song, 51, a former detective, was banned from the chaplaincy after a 2018 whistleblowing interview with the Mail on Sunday in which he alleged that Islamic extremists had hijacked his chapel and Bible classes at HMP Brixton.

In the interview, he said inmates had taken over the prison's Christian chapel and praised the killers of murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

He described fearing for his safety after being assaulted and racially abused by Islamic inmates.

"Some openly spoke in the chapel in support of Islamic State," he said.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Pastor Song brought a High Court claim for judicial review against the Secretary of State for Justice over the decision to exclude him.

Judge Julian Goose said, however, that his case should be heard at county court where crucial and contested witness evidence can be heard.

Responding to the judgment, Pastor Paul Song said he was determined to continue his fight for justice and reveal the truth about Islamic extremism in British prisons.

"I am looking forward to bringing it to the County Court where the full extent of Islamic extremism at Brixton prison and the actions of the authorities which led to my removal will be exposed," he said.

"I was deeply shocked and hurt when I received the letter telling me that I would be banned for 10 years from doing what I have been called to do through my Christian faith.

"After 20 years of service supporting vulnerable inmates at HMP Brixton, I have been severely punished for exposing the truth.

"What has happened to me has set a dangerous precedent for anyone else who dares to tell the public about the growing domination of Islamic extremism in our prisons. I am determined to fight for justice."