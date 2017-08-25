Camila Cabello opens up about leaving Fifth Harmony, debut solo album

Camila Cabello during one of Fifth Harmony tours in 2013. Wikimedia Commons/Melissa Rose

After five years, Camila Cabello has decided to leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016. Now, the 20-year-old singer and songwriter has opened up about the decision.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, Cabello said she left Fifth Harmony to follow her own artistic vision. At first, she was anxious and hesitant about leaving but found strength and courage from her parents' decision to migrate from Cuba to the United States.

"Everything we've gone through as a family has given me a different perspective on life," Cabello said. "It was just always about, 'I'm not happy where I am now. I don't know what's going to happen in the future but I can't stay here.'"

While the path she took was not easy, Cabello said it was worth the sacrifice. As a result, she will finally release her debut solo album, "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.," on Sept. 22.

"The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." will feature 12 tracks, including the lead single, "Crying in the Club," and promotional single, "I Have Questions." It will also feature guest appearances from hip-hop artists Quavo and Young Thug.

According to Cabello, "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving." tells her story of from darkness into light; from the time when she was lost to a time when she found herself again.

"The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I Have Questions,' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago," Cabello explained. "I was completely broken during that time. I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud."

Aside from "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.," Cabello has also joined Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour as an opening act for several dates.