Britney Spears says she's now an atheist

(CP) Pop superstar Britney Spears is making headlines yet again, this time for declaring that she no longer believes in God.

Spears' revelation that she no longer believes in God can be heard in a profanity-laced audio recording posted on Instagram and reshared on YouTube Monday after "60 Minutes Australia" aired an interview with her ex-husband, Keven Federline, and their son, Jayden. In the recording, Britney accuses her sons of "being hateful," "undermining her behavior" and having "secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me."

"There is nothing to believe in anymore. I'm an atheist, y'all," Spears said at the end of a three-minute rant to her son, Jayden, where she rattled off a list of financial obligations she took on in her decadeslong career, including paying her mother's legal fees and sending $40,000 a month to her ex-husband.

In the recording, Spears speaks about her relationship with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, her ex-husband, and her sons' reactions to what she described as the trauma her father and other family members put her through after her music career took off in the late 1990s.

Last November, the singer was released from a conservatorship in which her father, James "Jamie" Spears, had control of her finances, estimated to be around $60 million. A judge awarded him conservatorship in 2008 following Britney's mental breakdown in which she allegedly contemplated suicide following a custody battle a year earlier when Federline was awarded sole custody of their two sons. That same year, Spears was photographed by paparazzi shaving her head after she left a rehab center in Los Angeles that heightened concerns about her stability at the time.

Spears, now free from the conservatorship, has regained control of her finances, got married for the second time, and last week released her first song in six years. However, according to ITV and a "60 Minutes Australia" interview with Federline and Jayden, the boys haven't seen their mother in months and declined to attend her star-studded wedding because no one else in the family had been invited.

In the recording in which Spears claimed that if God really existed, she wouldn't have suffered or lost the autonomy to make her own decisions for 13 years: "God would not [have allowed] that to happen to me if God existed. I don't believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me."

The "Oops! I did It Again" singer's newfound atheism runs counter to the faith she previously testified to when she said it was God who had enabled her to make it through the distress of the last 13 years.

In his interview, Jayden said his grandfather "doesn't deserve all the hatred he's getting in the media." He further explained that he and his brother chose not to attend their mother's wedding to model and actor Sam Ashgari because "she didn't invite the whole family." "And then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms," he added.

Spears, who was raised in the Southern Baptist denomination, told a judge during a virtual court hearing over her conservatorship that instead of being subjected to intense therapy multiple times a week, she prefers to talk to God.

The 40 year old said at the time that she wanted to end her conservatorship without having to be psychologically evaluated because other doctors had prescribed strong medications, such as lithium.

Spears said a doctor "illegally ... 100% abused me by the treatment he gave me. And to be totally honest with you, when he passed away, I got on my knees and thanked God."

At the time, she was required to see a therapist and doctor about four times a week: "I don't feel like I can live a full life. I don't owe them to go see a man I don't know and share [with] him my problems. I don't even believe in therapy. I always think you take it to God."

The popstar's declaration might come as a shock to many of her fans because in an Instagram post shared three days ago, Spears mentioned having faith in God.

"I'm a child of God as well; we all are in God's eyes," she said.

